MUMBAI: For months, it was the “khaki swag”- the sharp salute, the slow-motion walk, the gym flex with dramatic background music- that had Gen Z double-tapping police reels on Instagram. No more khaki swag on social media: Mumbai Police cracks down on viral reels in uniform

But on Thursday, the swagger hit a speed bump. In a circular issued to all 51,000 personnel, the Mumbai police top brass directed officers and constables to immediately stop posting reels, mini-vlogs and other social media videos shot in uniform. The order warns of strict disciplinary action against those who fail to comply.

The circular, signed by deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch) Dattatray Kamble, states that such videos often inadvertently reveal office premises, government vehicles, equipment or duty-related information, raising concerns over confidentiality and security.

The Social Media Lab of the Mumbai police has been asked to actively monitor platforms and report any violations. Erring personnel could face proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

“It has been observed that some police officers/personnel of the Mumbai Police Force are creating and posting reels, mini-vlogs, or other videos on social media while in uniform. In some videos, office premises, government equipment, vehicles, or information related to duty are inadvertently visible,” the circular states.

The move follows a July 2025 Government Resolution (GR) regulating social media use by state government employees. The resolution cautions employees against self-promotion, criticism of government policies, sharing confidential documents, or posting offensive or defamatory content. It also instructs them to keep personal and official accounts separate and avoid displaying official designations, logos, government property or office details, except in profile photographs.

The police brass believes that while some reels may appear harmless or even entertaining, they carry the risk of breaching departmental secrecy and affecting the image and discipline of the force.

Ironically, several Mumbai police personnel had become social media stars in their own right. Among them is Amol Kale, who boasts over 583,000 followers and has appeared in videos alongside actors like Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora.