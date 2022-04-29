No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the issue of loudspeakers was not important and the state government is concentrating on development works to safeguard the interest of the people.

Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don’t last long.

Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.

While speaking to the media over the potential alliance between BJP and MNS, Pawar said that there was no clarity over it. “The alliances keep happening in politics at the state and even at the national level. We have seen the National Democratic Alliance and United Progressive Alliance at the national level. I am not aware whether there is an alliance between BJP and MNS. Such alliances do take place, but do not last long,” he said.

Pawar said that they should not pay heed to the loudspeaker issue and there are more important issues before the government and even the people.

He assured to hold a separate meeting for the Wadsa-Gadchiroli railway project which has been stuck for the want of funding by the state government. The state has not released its 50% share of ₹1,100 crore project for the 52-km railway line, which is expected to change the fate of the backward Gadchiroli district.

“We will convene an urgent meeting to resolve the problem related to the railway line. The funding related problem will be resolved at the earliest. We will make the allocation for the 50% state government stake for the railway line. Development of the infrastructure is our priority,” Pawar said.

According to an official from the district collectorate, the project has been delayed by at least 15 years due to various problems including funding and land acquisition. He said that once completed, the district will get connectivity with other parts of the state, helping it to take the prosperity path.

Home minister Dilip Walse Patil praised the C-60 squad which has been created to combat Maoist activities in the district. “The performance of the C-60 squad has been outstanding and has successfully pushed back the maoist movement in the district. We will comply with the pending demands of the squad,” he said.