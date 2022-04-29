No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the issue of loudspeakers was not important and the state government is concentrating on development works to safeguard the interest of the people.
Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don’t last long.
Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
While speaking to the media over the potential alliance between BJP and MNS, Pawar said that there was no clarity over it. “The alliances keep happening in politics at the state and even at the national level. We have seen the National Democratic Alliance and United Progressive Alliance at the national level. I am not aware whether there is an alliance between BJP and MNS. Such alliances do take place, but do not last long,” he said.
Pawar said that they should not pay heed to the loudspeaker issue and there are more important issues before the government and even the people.
He assured to hold a separate meeting for the Wadsa-Gadchiroli railway project which has been stuck for the want of funding by the state government. The state has not released its 50% share of ₹1,100 crore project for the 52-km railway line, which is expected to change the fate of the backward Gadchiroli district.
“We will convene an urgent meeting to resolve the problem related to the railway line. The funding related problem will be resolved at the earliest. We will make the allocation for the 50% state government stake for the railway line. Development of the infrastructure is our priority,” Pawar said.
According to an official from the district collectorate, the project has been delayed by at least 15 years due to various problems including funding and land acquisition. He said that once completed, the district will get connectivity with other parts of the state, helping it to take the prosperity path.
Home minister Dilip Walse Patil praised the C-60 squad which has been created to combat Maoist activities in the district. “The performance of the C-60 squad has been outstanding and has successfully pushed back the maoist movement in the district. We will comply with the pending demands of the squad,” he said.
-
Prof Nitin Karmalkar stresses on responsible use of social media
Savitribai Phule Pune University, vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar was speaking at the inauguration programme of the second Marathi social media Sammelan organised by Digital Media Premi Mandali, SPPU and Miracle Events, on Friday. Prof Karmalkar said, SPPU is not operational on the Twitter platform and still it is connected to more than seven lakh students. Following the inaugural programme in the first session, Devata Chavan-Patil and Nitin Vaidya, participants, spoke about 'Directions and Direction of Social Media'.
-
One arrested for extorting property dealer
A man was arrested from Rampura flyover on NH-48 at Gurugram Sector 78 on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money from a city-based property dealer, said the police. The police said that the dealer alleged that an unidentified person had sent him text messages and made calls on WhatsApp, demanding Rs10 crore as extortion money.
-
International Dance Day: Dancers perform live at various events after two-year gap
On the occasion of International Dance Day on Friday, dancers and choreographers were excited backstage at many of the auditoriums in the city as they were going to dance in front of a live audience after a gap of two years. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, the students of Sharvari Jemani's dance company were listening to their guru Sharvari as she gave them last minute tips before their performance.
-
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
-
Assaulted over payment of ₹90, Ghaziabad juice seller succumbs to injuries
A 27-year-old juice seller died of critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by three suspects who refused to pay ₹90 for the 'shikhanji' (lemonade) they purchased at his stall near River Hindon Metro station on Wednesday evening (April 27). The victim was identified as a resident of Arthala, Gaurav Kashyap.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics