No of employees registered with EPF goes down by 1 million in 2 yrs

MUMBAI: The Economic Survey of Maharashtra, tabled in the state legislature on Friday, shows that jobs in the organised sector may have shrunk in the last two years as the number of employees registered with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has gone down by 1 million during the same period.

The EPF scheme applies to establishments that have more than 20 employees. According to the survey, the state had 3.2 million employees registered with EPF in 2022-23 which went down to 2.8 million in 2023-24, and dipped even further in November 2024 of 2024-25 to 2.6 million.

According to the survey, the E-Shram portal of the central government, the number of labourers in the unorganised sector in Maharashtra registered on the portal was 17.4 million till January 2025, with 55.2% being women.

The report also states that labourers registered with the State Labour Board was 6.3 million in 2023-24, which was higher by 4.15 lakh than 2022-23.