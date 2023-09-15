No PhD entrance test at MU, irks students

Mumbai: It has been over a year since the University of Mumbai (MU) last conducted its PhD entrance exam in August. Scholars who have been eagerly awaiting the PhD entrance exams are frustrated with the prolonged hiatus, which has left thousands of prospective researchers in limbo. HT Image

During MU’s last PhD Entrance Test (PET), around 350 scholars secured admission to various departments. However, the next edition of the PET is not scheduled until the end of this month.

In the past, the PET was administered twice annually, in July and December. However, the pandemic disrupted this regular admission cycle. Expressing concern over the situation, Santosh Dhotre, a joint secretary of Yuva Sena (UBT), said, “Students have lost six months of their academic journey due to the university’s failure to conduct the PET on time.”

Dhotre and other Yuva Sena members held a meeting with MU’s Pro vice-chancellor, professor Ajay Bhamre, on Tuesday, where they urged the university to expedite the PET exams.

Santosh Salunkhe, a psychology student, said, “I have been patiently waiting for the PET exam since last year. My master’s degree results were released after the PET exam conducted in August, making me eligible for the next one. However, due to the exam’s difficulty, I opted to wait for the December exam, but MU has yet to announce the date. I’ve lost nearly a year because of this uncertainty.”

Another student emphasised, “Many students from my batch who cleared PET in August 2022 are still unable to secure admissions due to the unavailability of guides for certain courses at the university.”

Dhotre added, “The delay in conducting PET exams not only impacts individual scholars’ academic journeys but also raises concerns about the accessibility and efficiency of the admission process at MU.”

Meanwhile, an MU official said, “The process of conducting the entrance test is going on, and we will announce the schedule very soon.”