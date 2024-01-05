No semblance of truth: State refutes allegations of abuse in children’s home

MUMBAI: There is no semblance of truth in the allegations of mistreatment and harassment of children lodged in the Children’s Aid Society’s Home for Mentally Deficient Children in Mankhurd, the state government on Thursday told the Bombay high court. HT Image

The counsel for the state vehemently refuted the allegations of mistreatment of children in the home. “There was a committee formed after a complaint was filed with the Trombay police station and the committee has found no evidence of mistreatment,” he said, adding, “There are regular magistrate visits to the children’s home. Not a single incident has been reported. All allegations are false.”

This statement came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhishek Tiwari, who resides in the vicinity of the children’s home, alleging unhygienic living conditions and mental and physical abuse endured by the children lodged in the state-run home. Tiwari’s PIL further claimed that mentally disabled children were confined to a single room and tasked with menial chores such as cleaning washrooms.

In response to the seriousness of the allegations, the court sought the state’s response and appointed advocate Gulnar Mistry as amicus curiae in November 2023. Additionally, it requested the state demonstrate compliance with a prior PIL, which issued directives for the effective functioning of children’s homes. This encompassed forming a rehabilitation committee for children subjected to severe trauma during their stay in such facilities.

During Thursday’s hearing, the state government presented its rebuttal. It referenced a police investigation initiated after an abuse complaint at Trombay police station in 2021, which found no substantiating evidence. Simultaneously, an internal committee failed to validate the allegations.

Furthermore, an enquiry by the District Child and Women Welfare Officer of Mumbai Suburban, as directed by the National Child Rights Commission, further supported the state’s stance. This committee also found no evidence of mistreatment at the children’s home. Additionally, the state emphasised that none of the residents had registered complaints with the metropolitan magistrate, Kurla, who has conducted surprise visits since March 2021.

Following the review of the affidavit, the court directed the principal of the children’s home to respond to the allegations levelled against him in the petition. It also mandated the state to outline, via affidavit, the measures taken to comply with directives from the 2010 PIL.