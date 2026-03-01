MUMBAI: The state government has scrapped the idea of a separate law for gig and platform workers and will constitute a national social security board for their welfare instead. The labour department estimates that there are at least one million gig workers working for around 350 platforms involved in online services. No separate law for gig workers; govt to constitute a welfare board for them

Replying to a question in the legislative assembly on Saturday, labour minister Akash Fundkar said that the state government would not implement its earlier announcement of a separate law for gig workers. “After the central government’s Code of Social Security, 2020, there is no need for a separate state law,” he said, adding that states like Rajasthan had had to scrap their separate law.

Fundkar declared that the implementation of the code had begun from November 2025 in Maharashtra, and the welfare of gig and platform workers was safeguarded under it. “We are constituting a national social security board for them,” he said. “They will get maternity and old-age benefits, life and disability cover, educational facilities and other welfare measures.”

The labour minister added that the state government planned to constitute a separate board for workers from the unorganised sector. The board will ensure welfare schemes, public provident fund benefits, injury and health benefits, and access to housing schemes and old age homes.

A labour department official said that 80 of the 350 platforms hiring gig workers were key players like Amazon, Swiggy and Flipkart. “Since they do not treat these workers as their employees and call them partners, we do not have the exact number of gig workers,” he said. “We have gathered information about them through sales tax and GST entries. A certain amount will be collected from these platforms for the workers’ welfare.”

Replying to a question about the misbehaviour and criminal offences by delivery boys engaged by online food delivery platforms, Fundkar said that action was taken against them with the help of the police. “Since these platforms shrug off their responsibility, saying they are not their employees, the labour department has integrated with the police to verify and register the delivery boys with the help of valid documents,” he said.