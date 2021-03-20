No signature, Param Bir Singh's letter not sent from official email ID: Maha CMO
- Responding to the letter, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday said that the letter from sacked Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleging corruption by state home minister Anil Deshmukh, was received from a different e-mail address and was without his signature.
"A letter in the name of Commandant General of Home Guard Param Bir Singh was received by the official email of chief minister office at 4:37pm. The email address, paramirs3@gmail.com from which the unsigned letter bearing the name of Param Bir Singh, is being verified. At the same time, efforts are being made to get in touch with Param Bir Singh through the home department," Maharashtra CMO said in a statement.
"The personal email address given by Param Bir Singh in the official list of IPS officers is parimbirs@hotmail.com. Therefore, it is necessary to verify the email received today," it added.
Some reports claimed that Singh wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze - a suspended policeman who has been arrested in connection with the case - to collect ₹100 crore from various establishments in Mumbai.
Singh, who was transferred to the Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, said he was made a scapegoat.
Responding to the letter, Deshmukh said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case, adding he will file a defamation case against him.
Earlier in the day, Deshmukh had rubbished the allegations saying Singh was trying to save himself as his role in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran's death was getting clearer. “There are possibilities of him getting exposed,” Deshmukh added.
