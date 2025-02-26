No tax hike in 5,709.95-cr ‘liveability-enhancing’ budget for Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday presented a ₹5,709.95-crore surplus budget for the financial year 2025-26, with a plan that aims to boost the city’s livability index. The budget, presented by municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde, focuses heavily on employment, education and health facilities, and contains no tax hike for the 25th year in a row. Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 25, 2025:NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailesh Shindhe presenting NMMC Budget 2025-2026 at NMMC Headquarters CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The budget estimate for the next financial year, with an opening balance of ₹1,301.04 crore, stands at ₹5,709.95 crore. The total income targeted is ₹4,408.91 crore, with expenses at ₹5,684.95 crore, leaving ₹25 crore as surplus.

Speaking on the budget, Shinde said, “Our objective is to enhance the quality of life of residents by providing employment opportunities, improving health facilities and addressing the needs of senior citizens and persons with disabilities.”

On taxes not being raised, though the property-tax target has been scaled up to ₹1,200 crore from the current ₹900 crore, Shinde explained, “There is no need to increase tax and burden taxpayers, when efficient collection techniques can increase revenue. A LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey has revealed the existence of an additional 48,000 properties that will now be taxed. Our drive to recover arrears with individual notices and attachment of properties is showing excellent results, with defaulters paying up.”

At civic hospitals, MRI services will be provided along with chemotherapy and dialysis. A geriatric ward and a modular mortuary are planned. Four additional courses will be introduced in the government-run Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), which will yield additional doctors for the municipal corporation. Two Ayurvedic hospitals have been planned. A veterinary hospital will be commissioned this year.

At civic schools, Atal Tinkering Laboratories for a scientific outlook, computer labs and National Cadet Corps training will be provided, while a planned science park will be ready this year. Two more education, training and service centres for people with disabilities will be set up.

“Women self-help groups will be offered vocational training, and 30% of commercial shops in civic markets will be reserved for them,” Shinde said.

On environment conservation, he announced the planting of 45,000 trees to create 40 hectares of greenery, and announced the establishment of 145 electric vehicle charging stations and the development of eco-friendly crematoriums, including one for animals. The capacity of the holding ponds to prevent water flowing into the city will be increased, he added.

Shinde announced the modernisation of solid waste management, with control command centres for monitoring, as well as compressed biogas, waste-to-energy projects, and a textile recovery facility. A 100 MW capacity solar photovoltaic power project at the Morbe dam along with a hydroelectric project of 1.5 MW capacity have also been planned. Another 100 electric buses will be inducted in the transport body too, as part of a targeted completely green fleet in two years.

Addressing the growing demand for water, Shinde said, “We have appointed an agency to source water from the Patalganga river, Bhira hydroelectric project and the Poshir and Shilar projects. For efficient and equitable supply, the SCADA smart system will be used for distribution networks. 40 mld of treated water from our two tertiary plants will be supplied to industries, thereby saving potable water.”

The commissioner also discussed a tourism development plan that would include a marina, mangrove park, museum, aquarium, and a botanical and butterfly garden.

“In view of the mega projects and data centres coming up, an Economic Master Planning Cell will be set up as well, to ensure the residents benefit from the mega projects and data centres coming up,” Shinde concluded. “ ₹500 crore will be allocated annually as a reserve fund, over the next three years, to provide for large-scale projects to be taken up by the civic body. The budgetary allocations are intended to make Navi Mumbai a growth centre.”