‘No water, no treatment’: Jarange-Patil escalates fight for Maratha reservation

MUMBAI: As his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth day, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has intensified his agitation, refusing water, intravenous infusion or any medical treatment till his demands for Maratha reservation are met. The activist has barred doctors from assessing his condition, despite growing concerns over his health. Parbhani [Maharashtra], Aug 30 (ANI): Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil speaks to media during his protest demanding Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas and calls for the cancellation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's event, in Parbhani on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

Announcing this on Friday night, Jarange-Patil accused the government of failing to honour its assurances within the promised deadline. He wants the authorities to start issuing Kunbi caste certificates immediately, including to those whose claims for the OBC caste certificate were rejected earlier.

Taking a hard line, he said, “I will accept no medical intervention until the government implements my demands for Maratha reservation on the ground. There will be no treatment until there is action.”

Giving the government two days to implement his demands, Jarange-Patil began his indefinite hunger strike on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, where large numbers of Maratha supporters from across Maharashtra have gathered in support.

Earlier, on September 2, Jarange-Patil had agreed to sip water and allowed doctors to administer intravenous fluids after BJP MLC Prasad Lad, considered close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the protest site and assured him that the government would address the Maratha community’s pending demands.

Lad had assured the activist that his demands would be addressed before September 17, observed as ‘Marathwada Liberation Day’. He also said the process of issuing Kunbi certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette would begin from noon on September 3.

A day later, a government delegation comprising ministers and senior officials met Jarange-Patil to persuade him to withdraw the hunger strike. The delegation included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Uday Samant, Makarand Patil and Lad. but the quota activist refused to back down.

His latest decision to reject medical intervention has raised the stakes, mounting pressure on the state government to resolve the standoff. Any deterioration in Jarange-Patil’s condition could fuel resentment within the politically influential Maratha community and intensify the pressure on the government.

The agitation has already begun spilling onto the streets. On Thursday, Jarange-Patil’s supporters blocked major state and national highways and enforced a shutdown in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada, to step up pressure on the state government.