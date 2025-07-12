Non-cognizable case against Sanjay Gaikwad for slapping canteen manager

MUMBAI: Two days after he beat up the Akashwani MLA Hostel canteen manager for allegedly serving ‘stale’ food, the police on Friday registered a non-cognizable case against Buldhana Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for voluntarily causing hurt and intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of peace of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad came to the state assembly on Wednesday with the ‘stale daal’ he was served the previous night. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

A constable attached to the Marine Drive police station is the complainant. The case was registered based on a viral video of the 58-year-old MLA slapping and punching the canteen staff. “We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video went viral on social media,” said a police officer.

After assaulting the staff, an infuriated Gaikwad went around with a packet of daal, forcing everyone around him in the canteen to smell it. Eventually, he made the contractor smell the packet before slapping and punching him. The incident drew widespread political condemnation from the government and the opposition.

While speaking in the legislature, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police could take action on their own without a police complaint. “Let police act and they will act,’’ he said. He also said that depending on the force used (in the assault), it could be a cognizable offence or non cognizable offence.

Speaking to media, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said, “I will face law. I had complained (about quality of food) and no action was taken. I did this deliberately and I did so that he learns a lesson.’’

Deputy chief minister and party leader had earlier Eknath Shinde said he too, reprimanded Gaikwad over his behaviour.