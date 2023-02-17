Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Non-teaching staff go on strike, seek better pay

Non-teaching staff go on strike, seek better pay

mumbai news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:22 AM IST

They demand approval for the filling up of vacant posts of non-teaching staff in universities and colleges.

“The old pension scheme should be applied to the employees who joined the service after 2005, and the salary scale of the 7th Pay Commission should be applied to the university non-teaching staff assuming the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission,” demanded Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS). (HT PHOTO)
“The old pension scheme should be applied to the employees who joined the service after 2005, and the salary scale of the 7th Pay Commission should be applied to the university non-teaching staff assuming the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission,” demanded Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS). (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges in the state went on a one-day strike on Thursday for their pending demands.

They demand approval for the filling up of vacant posts of non-teaching staff in universities and colleges.

“The old pension scheme should be applied to the employees who joined the service after 2005, and the salary scale of the 7th Pay Commission should be applied to the university non-teaching staff assuming the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission,” demanded Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS).

They started negotiation with the government on February 1, he said, adding, “On Wednesday, a staff meeting was held at the deputy chief minister’s office. The government gave a positive meeting. However, the employees are adamant about the strike due to not getting a written assurance of these demands.”

The development has affected regular classes in Matunga-based Ruia and Poddar colleges. Students had to turn back from the entrance of their respective colleges.

If this situation continues, an indefinite strike will be held from February 20 and it is predicted that class 12 exams starting next week will be affected.

Abhay Rane, President, Mumbai University Employee Union said, “It has been 15 days since the start of the agitation of the employees. Now, the agitation has reached its final stage.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out