Not 300 crore, 4.20-crore assets attached by ED: Anil Deshmukh

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday claimed that the property seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is worth over ₹4.20 crore and not over ₹300 crore, as claimed in a few media reports. He added that the property was bought by his son Salil in 2006.

“ED has temporarily seized my property worth over ₹4 crore. Among the properties, the central agency has attached a property worth ₹2.66 crore bought by my son Salil back in 2006. But a few media reports are circulating misinformation by claiming that the property bought by Salil’s firm is worth ₹300 crore,” Deshmukh said in a video released on Monday afternoon.

“As far as I am concerned, I have filed a petition in the Supreme Court after I received summons from ED. Following the Apex court’s decision, I will appear before ED to record my statement,” Deshmukh added.

On July 16, ED had provisionally attached properties worth ₹4.20 crore of the former home minister. The attached assets are in the form of one residential flat valued at ₹1.54 crore located at Worli and 25 land parcels with a book value of ₹2.67 crore at Dhutum village in Uran of Raigad district. The properties, according to ED officers, are held in the name of Deshmukh’s wife Aarti and a company named Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd.

ED has initiated money laundering investigation against Deshmukh and his family members on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly “attempting to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of his public duty for collection of funds to achieve the target of ₹100 crore per month from various bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai”.

The charges were levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh who brought up the charges through a letter three days after being transferred from his post to Commandant General of Home Guards, Maharashtra, on March 17.

Deshmukh has recently filed a petition before the Apex court seeking protection from coercive action against him by the central agency.