The decision to withdraw from the assembly poll fray was taken in the interest of the Maratha community and not under pressure from any leader, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil told HT’s Surendra P Gangan during an exclusive interview. The community’s strategy for the upcoming polls will be the same as during the Lok Sabha election, focussed on defeating those opposed to their quota stir. Edited excerpts from the interview: ‘Not all BJP leaders are bad, but we are against the party, particularly Fadnavis’

You withdrew from the assembly election fray all of a sudden. What went wrong?

I realised that other communities such as Dalits and Muslims were not with us and it was not possible to contest the election in the name of just one caste. Had we lost by fighting as Marathas, the self-respect of the community would have taken a major hit. It would have been a major setback. So the decision to withdraw from the fray was strategic.

You said not fielding candidates is a guerrilla tactic. How is it so?

Withdrawing from the poll fray was not a guerilla tactic. It will begin now and we will show our strength in the near future.

What would be your strategy for the next 15 days of electioneering? Will you be campaigning?

Politics is not our bread and butter – it is like pickle in the meal. We will continue to fight for reservation as it is our main cause and our agitation will continue. I will concentrate on the movement and have left it to other people to take a call on voting.

I will meet people but I’m not going to campaign for or against anybody or hold street corner meetings like I did during the Lok Sabha polls. There is no need for such meetings now, as the message has been conveyed to everyone that we have to defeat those candidates who are opposed our reservation. But some people are spreading misinformation to create confusion, so I have once again clarified to the community that we must defeat those who are against our reservation.

It is being said that your decision to withdraw from the poll fray was taken under pressure from some leader?

Nobody can direct me what to do – no leader has that courage. We do not care about the Mahayuti or the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. For me, the community is supreme and it will take an appropriate decision.

Who opposed reservation for Marathas?

Who else but Devendra Fadnavis. He lathi-charged Maratha women protestors, added 17 new castes within the OBC quota, and sent his close confidante to court to ensure that the reservation given to us during his stint as chief minister was struck down. Not all BJP leaders are as bad, but we are against the party, particularly against Fadnavis.

The current government is headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde, but you are blaming only Fadnavis and not even the other deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Everybody knows that all decisions are taken by Fadnavis and nothing happens without his consent in the government.

Even Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has spoken against you, saying the quota demand was untenable?

I have warned him to not speak against us as he does not understand anything about quota and he would not understand our plight. We are not against him or his politics, but he should not poke his nose in our matter.

Are you still demanding blanket reservation within the OBC quota for Marathas?

There is no need to add Marathas to the OBC quota. Instead, we are demanding that OBC certificates be issued to us, based on the 5.7 million Kunbi records found by the government, which are proof of our being OBC. The certificates will automatically entitle us to the OBC quota.

Would you field candidates in the local body polls likely to be held after the assembly elections?

No, our focus will now solely be on reservation. Elections lead to deviation from the main cause – gathering 100-200 aspirants does not help win seats and losses can lead to major embarrassment. So we will not fight in any election till we get 100% reservation.

You are accused of changing your stand frequently, the decision of withdrawing from the assembly poll fray being one example. What do you have to say?

First of all, I never change my stand. But even if I do so, what is wrong in it. If you have learnt about your defeat by treading on one path, there is no harm in stepping back and moving ahead at the right time. I am working in the interest of my community and I cannot push them into a difficult situation just to prove my stand right.

Your opposition to the BJP and OBCs helps the saffron party consolidate OBCs in favour of the ruling alliance. What do you have to say?

I do not think ordinary OBCs will stand by the ruling alliance as even they have realised that the government has been cheating them. The government has added 17 new castes to the OBC category while Dhangars have been fooled and not given any reservation. Farmers (most of them are OBCs) are also against the government, so can OBCs back the government?

Are women not happy with the government because of the Ladki Bahin scheme?

The amount of ₹1,500 does not help in any way if compared with inflation. Prices of everything including gas cylinder, foodgrains, fertilisers, and fuel have risen multifold, making it difficult for people to make ends meet.