MUMBAI: After the scramble for portfolios, ministers in the Mahayuti government are in a race to grab guardian ministerships. A guardian minister has control over the allocation of district planning and development funds and a say in the administration of the district of which he becomes guardian minister. Now Mahayuti ministers vie for guardian ministerships

EGS minister Bharat Gogawale of the Shiv Sena is keen on becoming the guardian minister of Raigad. In the earlier government, he was opposed to making women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare the guardian minister of this district.

Gogawale told the media that he had spoken to CM Devendra Fadnavis to get the guardian ministership of Raigad, and added that Tatkare would not get the post. Tatkare is from the NCP, and Gogawale has long-standing differences with her father Sunil Tatkare, who heads the state NCP.

In Satara, there is a race between tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena), rural development minister Jaikumar Gore (BJP), relief and rehabilitation minister Makarand Patil (NCP) and PWD minister Shivendra Bhosale (BJP). In Nashik, agriculture minister Manik Kokate (NCP), education minister Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) and FDA minister Narhari Zirwal (NCP) are competing for the guardian ministership.

In Marathwada’s Beed district, the two Munde cousins—environment minister Pankaja Munde (BJP) and food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde (NCP)—are vying for the post while Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is seeing a face-off between OBC minister Atul Save (BJP) and social welfare minister Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena). Shirsat claimed to the media that he would become the guardian minister of Beed.

Shambhuraj Desai said that the guardian ministers would be announced in two days after discussions between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.