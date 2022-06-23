Now, Shiv Sena may lose about 12 MPs to rebel group

Mumbai: After managing to take away a major chunk of the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) to his side, Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde is now in touch with around 10-12 Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MPs) from the Sena. Similar to resentment prevailing among the MLAs, MPs have apprehension about contesting the 2024 election with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress as its allies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said.

Sena has 19 Lok Sabha MPs, including an MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant, who is MP from Kalyan, and Thane MP Rajan Vichare are believed to be in Guwahati camping with the rebel MLAs.

Bhavana Gawli, a fifth-term MP from Yavatmal-Washim, has already written to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take a call on an alliance with the BJP. Incidentally, Gawli is under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged case of money laundering.

Ramtek MP, Krupal Tumane, who is known to have good ties with BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, could also side with Shinde.

Rajendra Gavit, Palghar MP, was with the BJP and won the bypoll in 2018. He later joined Sena as a tactical decision to contest the Palghar seat in 2019. Gavit could also join the Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena leaders said that many of their MPs are incommunicado and fear that they too might have been approached by the rebel camp.

Some of the MPs HT spoke to said that there are concerns over seat-sharing in Lok Sabha with Congress and NCP, and the coalition’s ability to win against BJP as there is a perception that Sena has diluted its Hindutva agenda.

“In my constituency, there is the dominance of NCP. If the parties decide to join hands for Lok Sabha, who would get this seat? It is unlikely that seat-sharing would happen on constituencies where nobody (from MVA) has a sitting member,” said an MP, requesting anonymity.

There is a perception that some MPs from parts of Vidarbha and even the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were elected to Parliament only because of the Narendra Modi wave in 2014 and 2019. “There is massive resentment among the Shiv Sena MPs. Some of them may switch sides to gain favour with the BJP… the works in their constituencies were affected. They were unable to meet the party leadership and are in a quandary about how they can contest the next elections,” said a Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP, claiming that eventually, around 10 to 12 MPs could jump ship.

“Some of us know that BJP’s support was crucial for getting elected. In parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, our social base clashes with that of Congress and NCP. Hence, we can’t contest in an alliance with them,” he added.

Sena has traditionally been at odds with the Congress and NCP and while the party top brass may be breaking bread together, the grassroots workers are still at odds, the MP explained. “On the contrary, the alliance with the BJP is a natural one,” he said.

The MP admitted to massive anger among party leaders in regions outside Mumbai at the interference of Mumbai-based leaders who had been given charge of their districts. “Many veterans in the organization have left us. They have an organic link with local-level workers and organisations. This is a body blow,” he said.

Another MP said that there was resentment with the party leadership as well. “We came to power after several years. All MPs and MLAs expected that we will get funds, but it was NCP that was in the drivers’ seat. Besides that, there is a fear that out of 19 seats, we would be reduced to single digits if we remain with NCP-Congress and against BJP,” the MP said.

Rubbishing the claims, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, said, “This is not true at all... there is no basis or truth to it.”

She further said that “everybody stands solidly behind Uddhav Thackeray”.