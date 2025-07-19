Now, Shiv Sena’s Yogesh Kadam linked to dance bar, illegal sand mining

Mumbai: Junior home minister Yogesh Kadam became the latest Shiv Sena leader to find himself in the middle of a controversy as the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday demanded his resignation over his alleged links to a dance bar in Kandivali and illegal sand mining in Ratnagiri. Mumbai, India - July 19, 2022: Former Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam along with his son and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam interact with the media at their Kandivali residence, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

On the last day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab alleged that the Savali Bar in Kandivali, whose licence is in the name of Kadam’s mother, had been illegally turned into a dance bar. He also alleged that a close aide of the Shiv Sena leader was found involved in illegal sand mining. Kadam refuted the allegations and said he will prove that they are fake.

While participating in a debate on law and order in the upper house on Friday, Parab said, “Recently, when the police raided Savali bar in Kandivali, they found that it was a dance bar with 22 bar girls, and customers were involved in vulgar acts. The licence of the bar is in the name of Jyoti Ramdas Kadam, who is the mother of Yogesh Kadam.”

Dance bars are illegal in the state after the enactment of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurant and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016, Parab pointed out.

“I have proof, including the police panchnama, regarding action taken against the Savali dance bar. It’s a conflict of interest for Yogesh Kadam, who is minister of state for home, as his family members are involved in the running of illegal dance bars. Kadam should resign from the post or chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should demand his resignation,” said Parab.

He also accused the Mahayuti government of hypocrisy for introducing a welfare scheme for women, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, on one hand and having one of its ministers’ families run a dance bar on the other.

In another allegation against Kadam, Parab showed photographs of sand silt that he claimed was illegally stored in the premises of the Yogita Dental College in Khed, Ratnagiri, which is also run by the Shiv Sena minister’s family. Kadam, an MLA from Khed, and his mother are both on the college’s board of directors.

“The state government has approved the desilting of the Jagbudi River. As per the norms, farmers should get the silt and sand first for their use, including the construction of homes. But all this material directly goes into the possession of the Kadam family. Photographs show sand and silt on the ground of Yogita College. Aqib Mukadam and 18 other people connected with Yogesh Kadam are involved in illegal sand mining and trade,” said Parab.

Parab pointed out the alleged conflict of interest while demanding Kadam’s resignation. Kadam is the junior minister in the state home department, which regulates the law and order, and the revenue department, which issues permissions for sand mining, he said. “The minister himself being involved in the illegal trade of the material regulated by his department is a serious matter, and Kadam should resign for it,” he added.

Chief minister Fadnavis then assured the legislative council that the state government will look into the allegations and check the evidence furnished by the Sena (UBT) legislator. “Whatever proof Anil Parab has, let him give it to us. The government will look into the matter and will check these proofs and documents,” he said.

Reacting to Parab’s comments later in the day, Kadam told reporters, “All the allegations were baseless and aimed to defame me. My mother’s name has also been included in the allegations. At an appropriate time, I will prove that all the allegations are false and all the proofs are fake.”

Kadam is the son of former minister Ramdas Kadam, who was once a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. During the split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, Ramdas and Yogesh Kadam both defected to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Kadam joins a long list of Shiv Sena leaders who found themselves embroiled in a controversy during the monsoon session of the state legislature. The list includes social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat, mining minister Shambhuraj Desai, and MLAs Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanjay Rathod.

Shirsat hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on multiple occasions recently, including for receiving a notice from the income tax department, alleged irregularities in the sale of a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar involving a company owned by his son, and for appearing in a now viral video where he is seen sitting on a bed next to a bag allegedly containing bundles of cash.

Gaikwad was caught on video assaulting a canteen staffer at an MLA hostel in Mumbai for allegedly being served stale food. Desai clashed with opposition MLAs in the state assembly, including Anil Parab, leading to a verbal altercation that was later removed from the records.

These incidents had led to major embarrassment for deputy chief minister Shinde, who earlier this week issued a strict warning to his MLAs, warning them not to “compel” him to take action.