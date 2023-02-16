Now state mulls convention centre on Worli Dairy land

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is contemplating the construction of a “world-class” convention centre, along with an aquarium, at Worli on 18 acres belonging to the defunct Worli Dairy. The ruling parties believe this is an ideal location for such a centre since it will have good connectivity with the airport once the coastal road is completed.

Dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil told HT that though the proposal was at an initial stage, the convention centre was a priority in the government’s mind. “A convention centre is the need of the hour since the city has only one, the Jio World Centre at BKC,” he said.

Vikhe Patil said that the government was planning to provide world-class facilities at the centre for national and international trade shows, including star hotels and other facilities. “However, the final decision on this will be taken after due deliberation,” he said.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government recently reversed the decision of the previous government headed by Uddhav Thackeray to transfer the land to the urban development department (UDD). The Thackeray government had transferred the land to UDD for the construction of a tourist complex, an urban forest and an aquarium at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. The announcement was made by the then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech in March 2020. The project was supposed to be implemented by the BMC.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government, after scrapping Thackeray’s decision, handed the land back to the dairy development department a few weeks ago. When contacted, former tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “We were planning a Nature-based thing, including an urban forest.” Aaditya had earlier emphasised the fact that Mumbai was in great need of open spaces.

The Worli plot is spread over 18 acres of land, of which about six acres house dairy-related structures. After milk collection and supply came to a halt many years ago, the dairy became defunct.

“The state government has appointed a seven-member cabinet sub-committee headed by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” said an official from the dairy development department. “The committee will consider several options but the convention centre with an aquarium is the top priority for the government. It may be developed with the participation of private players.”

MMRDA, in 2013 and 2016, had proposed a similar project at Worli Dairy, contending that it was a prime location for an international convention centre. An official from the urban development department said that the convention centre would be an apt decision, given the government’s failure to construct an international financial services centre in BKC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON