One arrested for bomb hoax at Maharashtra secretariat
- "Around 12.40 pm, the Disaster Management Control, Mantralaya, received a call from an unidentified caller claiming that a bomb was planted on the Mantralaya," Mumbai Police said in a statement.
Mumbai Police personnel on Sunday conducted a search operation at the Maharashtra government secretariat here after a caller, later identified as a farmer from Nagpur district, claimed that a bomb was planted on the building, which turned out to be a hoax call, officials said.
"Around 12.40 pm, the Disaster Management Control, Mantralaya, received a call from an unidentified caller claiming that a bomb was planted on the Mantralaya," Mumbai Police said in a statement.
The caller was traced to Nagpur in east Maharashtra who turned out to be a farmer who allegedly made the call to draw the attention of the administration to his repeated pleas demanding compensation for his acquired land, a Nagpur rural police official said.
-
Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma
-
Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral
-
Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals
-
Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch