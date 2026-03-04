One dead, 47 injured in Holi related incidents across city

Mumbai: An 18-year-old man was killed and at least 47 others were treated for Holi-related injuries across four major public hospitals in the city on Tuesday, according to official casualty records compiled till the evening. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Tushar Sunil Unjanwal, suffered injuries on his left toe, fingers and the right side of his face after he was assaulted by around 8-10 people in Wadala, as per records at Sion Hospital. He was taken to the hospital around 4.15 and declared brought dead, doctors said.

Overall, Sion Hospital recorded 18 cases linked with Holi. Patients were treated for blunt trauma injuries to the head, wrist, thigh and back, alongside nail avulsion and abrasions. Multiple patients also complained of drowsiness after consuming bhang.

At the BYL Nair Hospital, eight patients were treated under the Holi disaster register. Most suffered eye injuries, head trauma, ear injuries, dental injuries, nail avulsion and contusions. Several were managed in the outpatient department while others were referred to specialty units such as ENT (ear, nose, throat) and emergency services.

KEM Hospital recorded 11 holi-related cases through Tuesday, including head trauma, upper limb injuries, eye injuries, groin trauma caused by water balloons, upper back injuries and generalised skin rashes. All patients were stable and were referred to orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology or emergency surgical services as required.

Cooper Hospital treated 10 patients for Holi-linked injuries between 8am and 8pm on Tuesday. Reported injuries included blunt trauma to the back and limbs and burns to the face.

Across hospitals, the most common injuries were blunt trauma to the head and limbs, eye injuries, nail avulsion, minor fractures, burns and intoxication due to bhang consumption. Except for the fatal assault case at Sion Hospital, all other patients were reported to be stable and under treatment.