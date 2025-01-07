One dead, one injured in Andheri West building fire

Mumbai: A level-2 fire broke out late Monday night in a 13-storey building at Oberoi Complex, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Sky Pan building in Andheri West, killing one person and injuring another. The blaze, reported at 10:02 p.m. on the 11th and 12th floors, was brought under control by 1:49 a.m.

Rahul Mishra, 75, was declared dead upon arrival at Kokilaben Hospital, while Raunak Mishra, 38, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Firefighters deployed eight fire engines to extinguish the flames.

According to the civic disaster management control room, the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, and all household articles on the affected floors were destroyed.