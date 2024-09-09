One dead, two injured after showroom driver out on test drive rams into them

Mumbai: A 20-year-old died, and his two cousins who were riding pillion with him on an Activa, suffered severe injuries after a speeding car rammed into them at the Lower Parel flyover on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

At the time of the accident, the electric car was being driven by Manish Singh, who works at a car showroom in Prabhadevi. He had taken a customer out for a test drive and was returning to the showroom with the vehicle after dropping him. The brand new car, heading towards Senapati Bapat Marg, collided with the two-wheeler when it was taking a right turn at the Matulaya Naka signal.

The deceased Ayush Singh, 20, and the injured Shivam Singh, 22, are natives of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. They had come to the city five days ago for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The second injured, Vishal Singh, 21, who was driving the two-wheeler at the time of the accident, is a resident of Bhim Nagar, Panchsheel Society in Worli Naka.

The incident occurred at around 2:10pm on Sunday at the new Lower Parel-Curry Road bridge, when all three, riding triple seat, were on their way to Lalbaug for Ganesh darshan at a relative’s place.

The police reached the spot and with the help of passersby, all injured were rushed to the Nair Hospital in an ambulance. “Ayush was declared dead during treatment. Shivam is in critical condition and is on the ventilator. Vishal is conscious and is out of danger. He suffered fractures on both his legs,” said senior inspector Arvind Chandanshive of NM Joshi Marg police station.

A case has been registered against the car driver, Manish Chandrabhan Singh, 25, a Kurla resident, under several sections 106 (1), 281 of the BNS and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.