One killed, 50 rescued in Belapur building collapse, one remains trapped

Navi Mumbai:A four-storey building collapse in Shahbaz village, Belapur, has left one person dead, another feared trapped, and two injured. Approximately 50 residents were rescued from the 15-year-old structure, which had an unauthorised additional floor, according to civic officials. The incident occurred around 4:20 am on Saturday. Subsequently, two buildings adjoining the collapsed structure were evacuated. Site of the building collapse in Belapur. HT Photo (Bachchan Kumar)

Residents reported sensing the impending collapse as early as 1 am. Satish Gaun, one of the occupants, recounted, "Two days ago, neighbours had mentioned that columns of the building had begun cracking. We hoped the building wouldn't collapse as all of those residing are not well to do. However, from 1 am onwards there were repeated sounds of the walls developing cracks and portions of the building started falling apart. Fearing the building will not stand, most started leaving the flats gradually."

The Navi Mumbai fire department deployed multiple teams from Vashi, CBD, and Nerul fire stations to conduct rescue operations. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also present at the site.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde stated, "This was supposed to be a ground plus three structure comprising 13 flats and three shops. A total of 52 persons including 13 kids were rescued. However, at the time of collapse, as per residents, there were two more persons who were not found."

The building, which should have consisted of only a ground floor and three storeys, had an additional floor constructed without authorisation. The encroachment department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is in the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the building's developer.

Officials revealed that a notice was issued in 2015 regarding the unauthorised construction of an additional floor. "Prima facie, there is also no permission given for constructing any building within the gaothan region. Nevertheless, the process for checking whether the structure was illegal is already underway. A case is also being registered with the NRI police," an official stated.