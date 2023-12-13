Mumbai: A one-year-old baby boy, Munna Rakesh Singh, died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor residence in Krishna Apartments near Gavdevi Temple, Naigaon. The incident occurred on November 27 while the child was playing in the balcony. Later he was admitted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. The infant succumbed to his injuries on November 30. One-year-old infant dies after falling off his third-floor balcony.

The Juhu police, upon receiving an alert from the doctors at Cooper Hospital, registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. Subsequently, on Monday, the Juhu police transferred the case to Naigaon police after the post-mortem report from Cooper Hospital confirmed the nature of Singh’s death as an accident. “We have registered an ADR and are recording the statements of his family members,’ said the officers.

Singh’s neighbours informed the police that the child’s grandfather, retired army personnel, resided with his two sons and their families in Naigaon. The incident occurred when Singh’s elder sister and cousins were playing in the balcony, and one of the children lifted Singh after which he lept forward falling off the railing.

The police are investigating the case to determine the exact cause of Singh’s death.