Onion prices rise across Maharashtra; retail rates reach ₹60-70 per kg in Mumbai

Onion prices have risen sharply across Maharashtra over the past month, with retail rates now touching ₹60-70 per kg in Mumbai and ₹60-65 per kg in Pune, following a drop in arrivals from major onion-growing belts. The price rise has been attributed to reduced supplies from Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Solapur. The prices are expected to come down within the next month when onions from other states start arriving.

At the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nashik, one of the country’s largest onion markets, wholesale prices of good-quality onions have touched ₹55 per kg, while inferior-quality onions are selling at around ₹45 per kg. “This is the highest wholesale price in the last two years. There is a possibility of a further increase over the next month until onions from neighbouring states such as Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka begin arriving in larger quantities, which could bring down prices,” said a Lasalgaon APMC member.

Current arrivals at Lasalgaon are around 9,000 quintals, about 50% lower than normal. Lasalgaon APMC chairman D K Jagtap said the sharp fall in arrivals had pushed up both wholesale and retail prices. “The prices will come down within the next month when onions from other states start arriving. I do not foresee any major further rise in onion prices in the mandis,” he said.

APMC insiders said some farmers in Nashik are holding back their stocks amid the steady rise in prices, expecting rates to increase further and enable them to secure better returns.

In Mumbai, retail onion prices are up by around ₹10 over the past month, according to wholesale trader Nitin Parak. Good-quality onions are selling wholesale at around ₹52 per kg, while inferior-quality onions are priced at about ₹40 per kg.

In Pune, onions are selling in retail markets for ₹60-65 per kg, while the wholesale price is around ₹50 per kg.

Nashik onion traders said the arrival of late Kharif onions could also be reduced and delayed because of the prolonged absence of rainfall. Late Kharif onions are generally harvested in January and February.

“After a long time, onion farmers are getting good prices for their produce. Wholesale prices are now stable. In October, we will get a clearer picture of late Kharif production once sowing is completed,” said Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the State Onion Growers’ Association.