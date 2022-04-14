Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli
mumbai news

Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli

Only 49 people have taken the precautionary vaccination dose against Covid after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group; this is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category
Only 49 people have taken precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Only 49 people have taken precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Only 49 people have taken the precautionary dose after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group. This is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category.

“As per the directions, the paid booster doses are available in private hospitals now. Further, depending on the directions from the State Government, it will be introduced in civic centres too in the coming days. The response is presently low. However, it is expected to increase in the coming days,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of vaccination in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Meanwhile, in the 45 to 60 years age group, only 192 have taken the precautionary booster. This is 0.08% of the targeted 3.14 lakh population. Among the above 60 years category, only 16.55% of the targeted 2.22 lakh population has taken the precautionary dose.

In total, the civic body has managed to give 30,018 precautionary doses till now.

The vaccination for 12-15 years, which was slow during the initial days, has picked up now with 15,854 first dose given in different schools. The target set for this category by KDMC is 59,326.

“The response has improved from schools. However, there will be vacations now, so we are not sure how many will be covered. The team is working constantly to reach out to schools and get the maximum doses done,” added Doiphode.

So far, the KDMC has vaccinated 11.20 lakh of its total targeted 15.49 lakh population with first dose, which is 72.32%. Out of the 11.20 lakh, a total of 10.61 lakh have taken the second dose, which is 94.73%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab is witnessing an increasing trend of contractual marriages, wherein men who fail to make the cut get married to and sponsor the study visa of women who are qualified to study abroad. (Stock Photo)

    Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son

    A Sangrur man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the son of a middleman who had arranged Harwinder Singh's' marriage three years ago. The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 26, of Bedrukhan village in Sangrur, while the victim was identified as Karanbir Singh of Kanjhla village in the district. On Wednesday night, when Karanbir was returning home from Sangrur, Harwinder allegedly kidnapped him and demanded 26 lakh from the middleman.

  • According to the police, the accused first smothered the girl with a pillow and strangulated her later to make sure that she was dead.) (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Man kills minor girlfriend after blackmailing her, ends life later

    Palghar: A 21-year-old male college student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after killing hShah's'minor neighbour inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police registered a case of accidental death after Shah's body was found on the tracks. Shah's parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to a bust of Dr BR Ambedkar in Lucknow. (ANI PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Yogi Adityanath also said every individual and democratic country across the world revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Babasaheb always emphasized Indianness,” Yogi said. “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world reveres Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal,” the chief minister said.

  • A senior citizen is being administered the precautionary vaccination dose against Covid at CR Wadia Hospital vaccination centre in Thane on Thursday. There has been more than 25% hike in precautionary vaccination doses among senior citizens in Thane city, says the medical officer of TMC. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane

    Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.

  • The directorate of education added that private schools in Delhi are advised to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any such spreading of Covid-19.

    What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says

    The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out