Only 13% Covid beds in Navi Mumbai occupied

With the daily average of fresh Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai going down to 60 in the last 20 days, the bed occupancy too has gone down from 18% to 13%, officials said. Currently 25 out of 60 hospitals in Navi Mumbai do not have even a single Covid patient, resulting in administration shutting down 10 Covid treatment centers, they added.

Among the Covid patients currently hospitalised in Navi Mumbai, 32 are on ventilator support, 137 are in the intensive care unit or ICU, 315 are occupying beds with oxygen facility and 566 are occupying normal beds, as per official records. Hospitals currently have around 5,860 Covid beds, including 613 in ICU, 1701 with oxygen support, 21 with ventilator support and 3305 normal ones that are vacant.

In the first week of August, around 8% beds at Covid Care Centres (CCC) were occupied, 10% beds at Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) and 24% beds at Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) were occupied. On August 20, those numbers dropped to 5%, 8% and 10% respectively.

While Indira Nagar has no active Covid case, Turbhe, Chinchpada, Katripada, Ilthanpada and Nocil Naka slums have around three to four active cases that are on the path of complete recovery, officials said. In each of the 23 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC), the number of active Covid cases is below 100.

“Special attention towards testing, especially at the UPHCs, wherein the cases are relatively higher, targeted testing, various vaccination drives for special category and super spreaders have collectively resulted in controlling the spread and maintenance of daily covid cases count so far,” municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

Municipal health officials said whether reopening of shops and malls will lead to surge in new cases will be known in the coming two weeks.

“Due to the restriction to only allow visitors who have taken both the doses of any Covid vaccine, the malls are not crowded. To ensure its compliance our teams are keeping a check,” a health officer said.

In the last 20 days, 967 new Covid cases and 42 infection related deaths were reported in Navi Mumbai in comparison to 90,561 Covid patients getting discharged.

“Even if the cases are under control and active cases are going down, it does not mean that the danger of Covid is not there anymore. People still need to be vigilant and follow Covid containment norms and also make sure to get both the doses of vaccine,” Bangar added.