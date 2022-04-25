Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
Mumbai: In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2.
Stating reasons for the delay, the MSRDC informed that the arch strips in one of the wildlife overpasses have been damaged, for which at least 45 days are required to fix the structure. The damage was reported due to an accident involving a crane on the construction site in which no injuries were reported.
The 700-km-long expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur has a total of eight wildlife overpasses and 22 wildlife underpasses. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. The accident took place 15-km from the starting point at Nagpur.
According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
The officials explained that experts have taken a reviewed of the damage and a decision is being taken to remake and redesign the structure.
A MSRDC official said, “The rectification of the damage will now take around 45 days and is expected to be over by the end of June. Hence, we are now planning to open the first and second phases together by August. This essentially means the Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will open by August.”
The officials added that the target to open the entire stretch between Nagpur and Mumbai by December 2022, however, due to several delays including due to Covid-19, the entire stretch may be opened by mid-2023.
Eknath Shinde who is MSRDC chairman and urban development minister also conducted an aerial survey of the project last week.
The MSRDC has set the speed limit of 120-kmph for the access-controlled expressway which will bring travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to 8-10 hours from the existing 16-18 hours.
As per the study, as many as 150,000 vehicles are expected to ply between Mumbai and Nashik daily using the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway by the end of 2025.
As per the average daily traffic study, the daily vehicle usage has been divided into more than 20 sections and the highest volume of traffic is anticipated is between Mumbai and Nashik.
Meanwhile, the entire stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur will have 26 toll booths and MSRDC has proposed a toll of ₹1,212 as one-way for light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps. The distance between Mumbai and Nagpur via the expressway is 701 km and toll will be charged on the basis of the km one wants to travel.
-
Former bureaucrat, author Madhav Godbole passes away in Pune at 85
PUNE Madhav Godbole, former Union home secretary and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS), passed away due to cardiac arrest at Godbole's Pune residence, family members said. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. Godbole took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was Union home secretary and secretary, justice.
-
Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022
A total of 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region participated digitally in the countdown programme organised for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21. In Varanasi, the event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath. Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU.
-
Many takers for BHU’s financial assistance loan scheme
There are many takers for Banaras Hindu University's newly launched financial assistance loan scheme to support its students from economically weaker sections. So far 103 applications from eligible students have been approved and 200 more applications are in the pipeline, BHU officials said. Around 1000 students will be provided financial assistance in the first phase. Vice chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain said the loan scheme was an attempt to help needy students continue their education.
-
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be shifted to Lucknow today
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, will be brought to Lucknow by UP Anti-Terror Squad on Tuesday after a special court of ATS in Lucknow granted his seven days custody remand for further interrogation, said senior ATS officials here on Monday. Mumbai graduate, had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked the security personnel at its gate when challenged.
-
SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
The Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics