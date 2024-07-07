Oppn slams govt over EOW’s clean chit to Ravindra Waikar in Jogeshwari land case

Mumbai: Months after former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Waikar switched over to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police filed a closure report on Saturday in a case against him for alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari. The opposition parties slammed the state government alleging that its actions were politically motivated. Ravindra Waikar (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Waikar is currently the MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar by a thin margin of 48 votes as per the results declared last month.

Waikar, once considered a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was facing allegations that he built a hotel on BMC-owned land in violation of an agreement with the civic body. He was also raised by the Enforcement Directorate in September last year. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he joined chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

He was fielded from the Mumbai North West constituency where he defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar by 48 votes. Barely a month after his election, the EOW has apparently given him a clean chit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “This again shows that false cases are being filed against leaders from the opposition parties to force them to join the BJP. Tomorrow, even Dawood Ibrahim will get a clean chit by the BJP.” Raut also said BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had made allegations against Waikar following which an investigation was initiated and a first information report was filed against the latter.

Leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said Waikar is the latest beneficiary of the “BJP watching machine.”

“They put people (facing allegations) in the BJP washing machine, use Lotus brand of washing powder and clean them,” he remarked.

Kirit Somaiya chose to remain silent when the media persons asked him about the Mumbai police’s decision on Waikar. “This is a sub-judice issue so I won’t comment on it as of now,” he told media persons.

On his part, Waikar told the media that the truth has prevailed.