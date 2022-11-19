Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Oppn sticks to its stand on Savarkar, slams his kin for targeting Nehru

Oppn sticks to its stand on Savarkar, slams his kin for targeting Nehru

mumbai news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Mumbai: Days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar sparked controversy; the row seems to be far from dying down

Oppn sticks to its stand on Savarkar, slams his kin for targeting Nehru
Oppn sticks to its stand on Savarkar, slams his kin for targeting Nehru
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar sparked controversy; the row seems to be far from dying down. Shiv Sena reiterated its stand against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and said that the controversy could have been avoided, while Savarkar’s grandnephew Ranjit Savarkar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to thank him for the stand taken on the row.

Ranjit Savarkar after meeting Raj Thackeray said that he met the MNS leader to thank him for his stand against Rahul Gandhi. “MNS workers protested against Rahul Gandhi right outside his rally in Shegaon in Buldhana despite having been detained by the police.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday praised former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. “Savarkar was an ardent follower of scientific approach towards life and Nehru took the vision forward in free India for the development of the country,” he said.

Raut added that if Nehru were not at the helm of the country (after independence), then it would have become another Pakistan.

He also slammed Ranjit Savarkar for his criticism of Nehru and said that it should not be an eye-for-an-eye approach by the person who claims Savarkar’s legacy. He was replying to Ranjit Savarkar’s criticism against Nehru two days ago. Ranjit Savarkar had said that Nehru was responsible for the partition of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out