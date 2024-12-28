Opposition demands justice as thousands protest murder of Beed sarpanch

Mumbai: Thousands of people gathered in Latur on Friday to protest the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, demanding justice for his family. The protest came amid growing political pressure on the Mahayuti government over the alleged involvement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Dhananjay Munde's close associate, Walmik Karad, in the crime. Sarpanch killing: Congress leaders, Jarange-Patil visit Beed; Pawar to participate in all-party silent march

Deshmukh’s teenage daughter, Vaibhavi, joined the march and spoke passionately, urging the public to continue supporting her family until justice is served. With tears in her eyes, she condemned the murder and called for swift and severe action against those responsible. "You all know what happened to my father. He was brutally murdered, and you have come here today to seek justice for my family. I request you all to stay with us and help us get justice," she said.

The protest, organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, a prominent Maratha community outfit, began at Sane Guruji Vidyalaya and culminated at the tehsildar office. A memorandum with a list of demands, including the arrest of the accused and justice for Deshmukh’s family, was submitted to the local authorities. Some protesters also called for the resignation of NCP minister Munde, who is under scrutiny due to his alleged links to Karad, a local strongman believed to be the mastermind behind the murder.

The march, which stretched for over a kilometre, highlighted the anger of the local population over the police's failure to apprehend all the suspects nearly three weeks after Deshmukh’s death.

Deshmukh, the elected head of Massajog village in Beed, was murdered on December 9 after intervening in an extortion attempt at a wind power plant. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the crime, but four others, including Karad, remain at large. The killing has sparked outrage, with the opposition and Deshmukh's family accusing Karad of orchestrating the murder.

Vaibhavi also expressed the immense grief her family has endured since the tragic loss. "The pain is irreparable, and no one should have to suffer as we have. I consider all of you as part of my family. The culprits must be arrested immediately and brought to justice. We need steps to ensure such attacks never happen again," she said.

The protest gains significance in the context of an upcoming silent protest in Beed, scheduled for Saturday, where Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and leaders from various political parties are expected to join Deshmukh’s family in demanding justice.

According to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the incident began on December 6 when the accused — Ashok, Sudarshan, and Pradip Ghule — attacked the security guard of the wind power plant after being denied access to company officers. Deshmukh attempted to intervene and was assaulted by the men. The altercation, which was recorded and went viral on social media, escalated, leading to Deshmukh's abduction on December 9. His body was later discovered with signs of severe torture, including burned eyes and brutal beatings with iron rods, which are believed to have caused his death.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Dharashiv district, another sarpanch, Namdeo Nikam, reported a chilling attempt on his life. Nikam claimed that four individuals tried to immolate him and a friend by throwing petrol at their car. “It began with people approaching from both sides, honking their horns. When I slowed the car down, two individuals threw eggs at the windshields. The others smashed the car windows. One of them threw a plastic packet full of petrol through the left window and attempted to set us on fire. Thankfully, we managed to escape,” Nikam recounted.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident. Sanjay Jadhav, Superintendent of Police for Dharashiv, stated that the authorities are treating the case with the utmost seriousness. “We will not tolerate terror or hooliganism in Dharashiv. Stern action will be taken against the offenders,” he assured the media.