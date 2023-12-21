Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel gets MCZMA’s nod, clearance for Vadhavan port put on hold

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) gave its clearance to one of the most crucial connectors in the city - the underground road project from Orange Gate to Marine Drive- which aims at providing a seamless transit with just 10 minutes of driving distance connecting the eastern freeway exit with the coastal road. HT Image

The MCZMA, however, deferred the clearance to Vadhavan port and sought more information, despite the Centre putting the project on fast track and seeking all clearances for the same. Vadhavan has been classified as a major port under the Indian Ports Act and is estimated to cost ₹76,220 crore.

A key officer of the state environment department said, “We have given clearance to the Orange Gate – Marine Drive tunnel project– but we have deferred clearance to the Vadhavan port and sought information and once it comes, then we will clear it in the next meeting. This is a very important port of the country and it has a draft of 20 metres and it will be the biggest port in the country. We have called for more details on environmental impact authority and also impact on biodiversity.’’

Unmesh Wagh, deputy chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said, “They have sought more information and we have satisfied all replies. The MCZMA meeting went on smoothly. Port is a permissible activity and we are not cutting any mangroves. After we get the MCZMA clearance, we are awaiting a clearance from the Environment Appraisal Committee which will be the final clearance.’’

The Union Cabinet in February 2020 had approved setting up Vadhavan Port under the Sagarmala Programme. Vadhavan is located in the Palghar district adjoining Mumbai and has a natural port ideal to handle larger container vessels of 16,000-25,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) capacity, giving the advantages of economies of scale and reducing logistics costs.

Wagh said that the port project received approval from the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA) on 31 July this year.

The clearance was a big step, but now a public hearing is still pending.

Public hearings for the proposed Vadhavan Port, which is to be The port is being developed as a joint venture by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Meanwhile, the MMRDA chief Sanjay Mukherjee said that they were yet to receive minutes for the tunnel in Mumbai.

The MMRDA has already approved the appointment of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the contractor for the construction of the underground tunnel project. This tunnel will provide a traffic-free route between the Orange Gate at Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times. The Eastern Freeway, connecting Mankhurd to Chembur Junction and Orange Gate on P D’mello Road, has significantly improved transportation to South Mumbai. However, the increased traffic at Orange Gate has become a challenge for the Mumbai Port Trust and the Main Post Office square on P D’mello Marg.

In order to address these issues and create a seamless road-based transit system, the MMRDA plans to construct a 9.23 km corridor that will link the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate to the coastal road at Marine Drive. The project includes a 6.51 km twin-tube underground tunnel, with each tunnel accommodating 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways. The project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway Orange Gate, open cuts, and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the seaway and resurface after B. D. Somani Chowk. This project is planned by considering the safety of the underground Mumbai Metro line-3 project, For which the depth of the tunnel will be about 40 m from the ground level, ensuring it doesn’t obstruct the central rail or high-rise building foundations. Safety measures are paramount, given the project’s proximity to heritage sites and densely populated areas in South Mumbai.