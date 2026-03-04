Over 1,000 containers stranded at JNPA, exporters alarmed

NAVI MUMBAI: The escalating US-Iran war has begun to disrupt India’s seaborne exports, with a build-up of export containers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s largest port. Global shipping routes have been thrown into uncertainty, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf terminals after the conflict erupted at the weekend. Over 1,000 export containers – many carrying perishable goods bound for Gulf markets via Dubai and other UAE hubs, as well as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Qatar – are have been stranded at the port since Saturday (Farooq Sayed/Representational pic)

The cargo includes 150 refrigerated containers (5,400 tonnes) of onions and another 150 consignments of fresh fruit and frozen foods.

Exporters are unable to secure vessel slots or onward transit clearances as shipping companies have suspend sailing to parts of West Asia.

JNPA, which typically sees the movement of around 54 cargo ships every week, is already facing a severe bottleneck. Confirming the backlog, a JNPA spokesperson said, “Around 1,000 containers are lying at terminals and the Centralized Parking Plaza (CPP).”

To mitigate congestion on approach roads and manage the influx of waiting trucks, the port authority has intervened. “We have offered a holding area,” the spokesperson said, providing temporary relief as logistics operators wait indefinitely for shipping instructions.

“This is unprecedented,” said onion exporter Ashok Karpe, highlighting the financial strain. “Because the cargo is highly perishable, containers must remain plugged into power at roughly ₹8,000 per day, with costs rising daily.”

Trader Irfan Memon is worried, “These are time-sensitive consignments. Onions, bananas, and grapes cannot remain at the port indefinitely. Even with cold-chain facilities, delays increase the risk of deterioration and losses running into crores.”

Satish Goyal, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, confirmed that 1.5 to 2 lakh tonnes of basmati rice are currently stuck at various ports, a huge blow considering nearly 80% of India’s basmati exports are destined for the Gulf. “The crisis has already impacted nearly 60% of all agricultural import-export activity at the port,” said exporter Mangesh Patil.

JNPA agent Harsh Gohil adds that rising dwell times are threatening product quality and market commitments. Officials suggest clarity on sailing schedules is at least a week away.

Major container lines such as MSC and ONE have suspended the acceptance of new bookings for the Middle East. Meanwhile, major JNPA carriers CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have implemented steep war-related surcharges—reaching $4,000 and $3,500 per reefer, respectively.

Adding to freight surcharges is an insurance crisis. Global marine insurers are issuing 72-hour cancellation notices for war-risk coverage in the Persian Gulf. Brokers warn that reinstatement requires steep renegotiations, with premiums expected to double from 0.25% to over 0.5% of a ship’s value. This adds more than $200,000 per voyage for large vessels, wrecking voyage economics and spiking costs for exporters.

In an emergency consultation on Monday, the Union commerce minister met exporters, who urged the government to freeze Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India insurance premiums and broaden coverage.