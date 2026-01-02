Over 10,200 polling stations set up for BMC elections

Mumbai: In preparation for upcoming civic polls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting up 10,231 polling stations across the city to cater to its 10.3 millions voters. Thane, India - December -27, 2025: Municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra will be held on 15th January. In preparation for this, election staff have begun intensive preparations. Election officials are busy with their duties and are seen receiving instructions regarding upcoming tasks. At Ghanecker Hall in Thane, demonstrations and training sessions were conducted for election staff on how to handle Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, December -27, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani said the polling stations were planned after taking into account the ward-wise population, the number of voters, and geographical conditions to ensure easy access for voters. The civic body has published the final ward-wise list of polling stations for all 227 wards in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the State Election Commission.

“These arrangements are aimed at ensuring transparency and providing voters with a safe, convenient and hassle-free voting experience,” Gagrani said, urging voters to verify their designated polling stations in advance to avoid confusion on polling day.

The 10,231 polling stations are spread across the 24 administrative ward offices and include 23 central polling centres. Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women, and polling stations will be equipped with basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, toilets and ramps. Returning Officers have inspected and verified these facilities, the civic body said.

To further assist voters, ‘Voter Assistance Centres’ will be set up near polling stations to help electors locate their names on the voter list, while information boards will be displayed to guide voters.

In terms of location, 4,386 polling stations will operate from government and semi-government buildings. Of these, 2,387 will be in enclosed premises, 880 in semi-enclosed premises and 1,119 in open spaces. Another 702 polling stations will be set up in cooperative housing societies, while the remaining 5,143 polling stations will function from private buildings across the city.

A civic official said the wide distribution of polling stations across different types of premises reflects an effort to maximise accessibility and ensure that voting is conducted smoothly, safely and efficiently across Mumbai.