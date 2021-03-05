IND USA
CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.
Over 200,00 passengers took RT-PCR Covid-19 tests at Mumbai airport in past six months

According to a statement issued by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport authority introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6 last year.
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Over 2.2 lakh passengers underwent the RT-PCR test at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai in the past 6 months, out of which 1480 tested positive, informed the airport authority on Friday.

According to a statement issued by CSMIA, the airport authority introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6 last year.

"In February this year, over 80923 passengers registered for test as compared to 1776 in September last year," the statement read.

"Of over 2,20,000 tests conducted at the airport in the period from September 2020 to February 2021, CSMIA has recorded a little over 1480 results as positive," it read.

CSMIA had originally introduced the testing facility for arriving passengers in line with the norms of the government; the facility enabled passengers to submit a test sample at the counters at the airport and receive their report in 8 hours.

Taking forward its commitment towards creating a safe and seamless passage for its passengers, the airport extended this facility for departing passengers as well in October 2020.

It could also be availed by non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off or collect their loved ones. As a passenger-centric airport, CSMIA pays close attention to the comfort and convenience of its passengers. For passengers wanting a quicker result, CSMIA also rolled out an express test that provides results in 13 minutes.

CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.

Currently, the airport hosts three facilities at its Terminal 2 located at Level 2 Arrival Exit near Gate B, Level 2 Airside corridor, and Level 4 Departure on the curbside opposite Gate 2. The testing facilities are handled by Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Lifenity Wellness International Limited and Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd, respectively.

CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing facilities set up for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities that offer passengers the option to process their test results in 13 minutes post sample collection. In line with government norms, the regular test that provides results within 8 hours can be availed by passengers at a minimal cost of INR 850 while the express test is available at INR 4500.

As per the latest directive from the government, passengers arriving or transiting from flights originating from United Kingdom (UK), Europe, Middle East, Brazil and South Africa with a final destination in Maharashtra will have to observe a compulsory institutional quarantine of 7 days at a state-designated facility irrespective of a negative report pre-boarding. All international arriving passengers who are transiting from CSMIA to other states in India will have to undergo a mandatory molecular test on arrival at the airport before their onward journey; passengers arriving from Brazil, South Africa and the UK must wait at CSMIA until receiving their test result while those from Europe and the Middle East can proceed with their journey post submission of their sample.

All other international arriving passengers will have to provide proof of a negative report of a test undertaken 72 hours prior to the arrival. Alternatively, they can opt to undergo the molecular test on arrival at the airport, wherein post submitting the test sample they can proceed with their journey and receive their reports in 8 hours. Similarly, domestic passengers arriving at CSMIA from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and Kerala can opt to provide a negative test report taken 72 hours prior to travel or undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport. In lieu of the travel restrictions, passengers can also opt to undertake the test at CSMIA before their departure or at their destination airport.

Since the advent of the pandemic, CSMIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel. The airport continually strives to provide the best services and facilities to its passengers to ensure a seamless transit. CSMIA's recent recognition as the Best Airport by Size and Region in the over 40 million passenger category is a further re-affirmation of the initiatives undertaken by the airport during the pandemic for enhancing the experience of its passengers. The RT-PCR test facility at CSMIA for both arriving and departing passengers is a boon for traveller concerns regarding the various quarantine regulations across borders. (ANI)

