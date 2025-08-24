PUNE: Kolhapur police have booked over 200 people after violence broke out between two groups in Siddharthnagar late on Friday night. No arrests had been made till Saturday evening, officials confirmed. Over 200 booked after violence in Kolhapur

The clash occurred a day after police had registered an FIR against 31 identified individuals from both sides. “As of now, we have booked individuals involved in the violence. The identification process is on, and necessary action will be taken,” said additional superintendent of police, B Dheeraj Kumar.

According to police, members of Rajebaugswar Football Club, run by Bharat Tarun Mandal, organised their 31st foundation day celebrations on August 22, despite a district ban on public events from August 11 to 24. Loudspeakers and flex banners were put up in Siddharthnagar, causing inconvenience to traffic, following which residents approached the police.

Acting on the complaint, Laxmipuri police seized the sound system and removed the structures. Later at night, angry members of the mandal gathered at Siddharthnagar and began pelting stones. Soon, both groups clashed, with several vehicles set ablaze using petrol. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the mob.

At least seven people, including two policemen, PSI Shesh More and constable Abid Kudbuddin Mulla, were injured and admitted to CPR Hospital.

Superintendent of police Yogesh Kumar said the incident was a result of “misunderstanding between two groups.” He appealed to people not to believe rumours. “The situation is under control. Leaders from both sides have assured us they will prevent escalation,” he added.

One of the eyewitnesses from the Siddharthnagar area said, “Most of the residents from our area were at work. When we returned and had dinner, a group of people from Bharat Tarun Mandal gathered in the locality and started stone pelting. One of the stones hit my left hand.”

According to him, they have already approached the police over illegal banners and sound systems, and the police have taken action against them. Hence, angry members of Bharat Tarun Mandal attacked them.

Based on a complaint by police head constable Eknath Kalantre, an FIR has been registered at Laxmipuri police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.