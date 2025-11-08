MUMBAI: The Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has received over 200 complaints from students and faculty during the ongoing admission season, alleging that several professional colleges are violating its fee norms. Some complaints have also come from the faculty, claiming that certain colleges have reported inflated salaries in their reports, while allegedly underpaying staff. The authority has summoned some defaulting colleges for a hearing on Monday. Over 200 complaints filed with FRA against colleges for fee violations

The FRA, which regulates the fee structures of professional education colleges, has found that despite fixed fees being approved by the authority, many institutes are overcharging students or demanding additional payments under different categories. “We have received around 200 complaints, 31 from medical colleges, this admission season. Many involve overcharging or compulsory hostel fees, while faculty members, too, have filed some complaints,” said FRA member secretary Arjun Chikhale.

He said that faculty members have also filed complaints, claiming that some colleges show inflated salary payments in their expense reports to the FRA but fail to pay the actual amount to their staff.

“When we receive complaints, we first seek an explanation from the concerned institute. If the response is not satisfactory, we call both parties for a hearing,” he explained. The FRA has scheduled hearings for some colleges on Monday based on the complaints received.

Under existing rules, the FRA determines tuition and development fees based on the financial documents submitted by the institutes. However, the authority has no control over other charges levied by colleges, which has led to recurring disputes.

In recent weeks, medical students have also complained that some colleges are forcing them to pay hostel and mess fees upfront, even if they do not intend to use these facilities. Students allege that admissions are being withheld until such payments are made, in violation of FRA norms.

Recently, the FRA also issued notices to 450 colleges across the state for not displaying their approved fee structures on their official websites. According to FRA rules, every college must publish the fees of each course publicly. “We have directed these colleges to upload their fee details immediately. Some have complied, but those who fail to do so will face action as per FRA regulations,” Chikhale said.