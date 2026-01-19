THANE: At least 80 guests, including the bride, were diagnosed with acute food poisoning following a pre-wedding mehendi ceremony in Kalyan late on Saturday night. The incident led to the cancellation of the wedding scheduled for Sunday, as the bride was suffering from acute weakness. Over 80 guests fall ill after Mehendi feast, wedding called off

The incident occurred after the mehendi ceremony held at Mohan Pride in Khadakpada, which was attended by over 125 guests. Food was served at the venue after 10 pm and was supplied by a local caterer. The menu reportedly included dal, rice, paneer and gajar halwa.

According to relatives, between 1 am and 2 am, nearly 80 to 85 guests began complaining of symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Several guests who had already returned to their homes in Ambernath and Murbad later sought treatment at nearby hospitals, while those still at the venue were administered saline and other emergency care by local doctors who were called in overnight.

The bride also suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea and had to be hospitalised. Owing to extreme physical weakness and trauma, the family decided to cancel the wedding scheduled for Sunday.

Confirming the development, Amarnath Waghmode, senior police inspector at Khadakpada police station, said, “We have received a complaint from the affected guests against the caterer. An investigation is underway, and a formal case will be registered based on the findings and the medical reports of those hospitalised.”

Sandeep Bawiskar, a relative of the bride, said the situation quickly spiralled into chaos. “Soon after dinner, several relatives started vomiting, creating panic at the venue. The bride’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She was neither physically nor mentally in a condition to attend the wedding, forcing us to call it off,” he said.

Bawiskar added that the incident caused significant emotional distress and financial loss to the family, and that a complaint has been lodged against the caterer responsible for supplying the food.