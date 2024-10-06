MUMBAI: The Pant Nagar police booked two contractors for negligence after a 28-year-old painter fell to his death from the third floor when he was tying the scaffolding and lost his balance at an under-construction building in Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar. Painter falls to death at under-construction building in Ghatkopar

According to the police, the contractors had not provided any safety equipment to the workers at the site, and they have been booked under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The accused are Shantaram Ghanekar, 50, and Ganesh Deshmukh, 29, of Ganesh Painting Works. The deceased, Ketan Vendre, 28, a resident of Diva, Thane, worked with Ganesh Painting Works, which took painting contracts. On Friday he was working on a project by Maverick Realtors in Garodia Nagar. The workers were tying scaffolding to paint the society, Ketan was giving the other workers bamboo from the third floor. Ketan tied the scaffolding with Rajendra Machiwale, Chandrakant Gonbare, Rajendra Khapre, and Dilip Revale.

“While doing so Ketan lost his balance and fell to the ground. He was immediately rushed to nearby Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead. When his brother Chetan Vendre spoke to other employees and we carried out investigation, we learnt that the contractor had not provided any equipment like safety belts or helmets to the workers which led to the death of Ketan,” said a police officer.