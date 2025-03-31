Pali Hill residents issue guidelines for redevelopment projects

Mumbai: Residents of Pali Hill, an upmarket locality in Bandra, have formulated a fresh set of guidelines for contractors undertaking redevelopment projects, such as barring construction activities beyond 7pm and mandating installation of air purifiers and noise barriers at worksites. At a meeting held on Sunday, the Pali Hill Residents’ Association (PHRA) named a sub-committee that will maintain vigil on redevelopment projects in the locality and ensure strict implementation of the guidelines. Multiple mixers would be parked in front of work sites before the guidelines were formulated, said members.

“This is all in pursuit of our capacity as the local residents’ association and not connected with the civic body,” Madhu Poplai, secretary, PHRA told Hindustan Times. While some guidelines were in place since 2008, they have been updated now, keeping in mind the rising air pollution, she said.

Around 100 residents and representatives of contractors undertaking redevelopment projects in Pali Hill attended the meeting on Sunday where the guidelines were finalised. They bar construction work beyond 7am to 7pm as opposed to the 6am to 10pm deadline set by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and mandate installation of air purifiers and noise barriers at all worksites, similar to BMC’s latest pollution mitigation measures. Developers are required to use of water cannons during demolition and schedule the movement of heavy vehicles and machinery in consultation with residents.

“We have demarcated a spot where heavy vehicles can be parked and parking will not be allowed on roads,” said Poplai. Vehicles carrying construction material must keep their contents covered and wash their tyres before entering the locality, she added.

“When a contractors’ representative said the restriction of working hours would impact project timelines, we allowed relaxation on days when work on a slab is half-done or a dumper has just reached the worksite,” said Poplai.

The PHRA sub-committee that will maintain vigil on 10 redevelopment projects in the locality, including six in the Dilip Kumar Lane, comprises five members, all volunteers.

“Our first step will be to meet all concerned developers and follow up on necessities like air purifiers,” said Ashok Rang, treasurer, PHRA and a member for the sub-committee. “We cannot stop buildings from going under redevelopment, but we can surely regulate it to ensure no inconvenience is caused to residents.”