Pandemic: Maharashtra records 30% dip in Covid-19 cases in October

Maharashtra on Sunday reported under 1,500 Covid-19 cases for the eighth day (1,172), taking its tally to 6,611,078. With 20 fatalities, the toll from the pandemic in the state reached 140,216.

Maharashtra recorded a 30% dip in cases and a 35% drop in deaths in October compared to September. The state’s active case count dropped to 16,658 on Sunday as it reported more recoveries than infections.

Maharashtra reported 60,222 Covid-19 cases in October, 29.95% less than those in September (85,980). In September, the state reported 1,754 deaths. The fatalities dipped to 1,149 in October. In August, Maharashtra reported 161,161 cases and 4,522 deaths.

Officials said despite the reopening of several activities and the festive season, there has not been any spurt in the cases so far.

Around 76.62% of cases on Sunday were recorded in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Ahmednagar. Mumbai and MMR reported 515 cases, while Pune 245, and Ahmednagar 138. Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Akola, Hingoli, Jalna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Dhule districts did not report any Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

As many as 108,040 tests were conducted on Sunday with a positivity rate of 1.08%. The overall positivity rate in Maharashtra was 10.55% and the overall case fatality rate was 2.12%.

Mumbai reported 308 infections, which took its tally to 756,749, and three fatalities. The toll from the pandemic in Mumbai rose to 16,247 on Sunday.