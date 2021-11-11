Maharashtra sees decline in Covid-19 hospitalisations

With Maharashtra seeing a general decline in the daily Covid-19 caseload, the number of patients in the state hospitalised for the coronavirus disease has also fallen, recording 6,495.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,094 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fresh deaths.

The total case tally of the state stood at 6,620,423 on Wednesday, while the death toll touched 140,447. The test positivity rate for the day was 0.88%. Mumbai recorded 339 new cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking its overall toll to 16,285.

A total of 2,783 patients were in critical condition, with 1,132 in intensive care unit (ICU). Of the ICU patients, 587 were on ventilator support.

On October 11, there were 12,756 hospital admissions for Covid-19, of which 5,048 were serious, with 2,043 patients in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded between November 3 and 9 has dropped to 6,364 from 8,430 reported between October 27 to November 2.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We focused on isolating the infected patients and preventing the spread [of Covid-19]. In addition, we provided timely medication to prevent the patients’ condition from deteriorating. It paid huge dividends in the form of declining cases. Currently, most of the patients being admitted are mostly either senior citizens or people with comorbidities.”

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director at Masina Hospital at Byculla, Mumbai, said there are hardly any admissions of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

“We had around 80 Covid-19 patients admitted during the peak of the second wave in April. There was also a waiting list of at least 30 patients. Now we do not have any Covid-19 patients at all. Currently, the patients being infected with Covid-19 are displaying mild symptoms and they don’t need hospitalisation,” said Dr Mehra.

Active cases in Maharashtra dipped to 12,410 from 15,485 on November 2. Around 80% of active patients were from five districts - Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar and Raigad. Among them, Mumbai has the most number of active cases at 3,532, followed by Pune (2,951).