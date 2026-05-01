Mumbai, Restaurants and eateries across Maharashtra are now required to clearly inform customers whether the "paneer" served in dishes is genuine cottage cheese or a substitute, officials said on Friday. Paneer or substitute? Maharashtra govt makes disclosure mandatory for restaurants, eateries

The state Food and Drug Administration's March 20 directive, which came into effect on Thursday, was issued to ensure transparency and prevent consumers from being misled by the use of cheaper non-dairy alternatives instead of paneer.

As per the directive, all food businesses, including restaurants, hotels, caterers and fast-food outlets, must explicitly disclose the use of substitutes, commonly known as cheese analogues, on their menus, bills and display boards, an official said.

Manufacturers and suppliers have also been directed to label such products accurately, he said, adding that action will be taken against violators under food safety laws.

Paneer is a product made entirely from milk, while a cheese analogue is prepared using edible oils, starch and emulsifiers. Though such substitutes are not considered unsafe, officials said consumers must be informed about what is being served to them.

The move follows complaints that several establishments were serving paneer-based dishes made with substitutes without informing customers.

Backing the move, the Hotel and Restaurant Association , which represents several eateries in Mumbai, said that its leadership has engaged with the regulator and is committed to complying.

The association said a delegation had met FDA commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil to discuss implementation of the directive.

A senior representative of the association said members have been advised to ensure that such products are labelled as "cheese analogue" wherever they are used.

The disclosure must be consistent across menu cards, display boards, digital platforms, billing documents and all customer communications, the representative said, adding that establishments must avoid misrepresenting such products as paneer or cheese.

The association also said the FDA held a seminar to help industry stakeholders distinguish between paneer and cheese analogue products, explaining the implications of its March 20 order mandating disclosure on menus.

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