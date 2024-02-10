Panvel civic body ropes in dog feeders for vaccine drive for strays

A total of 500 stray dogs found within the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) are to be given an anti rabies vaccine. The special drive by the civic body is the early step towards the international concept of achieving zero rabies initiative and the administration has sought help from local dog feeders to achieve this target. HT Image

The first of its kind anti rabies vaccination drive is to be conducted from February 26 to March 1. The administration has begun procuring information about the nature of assistance that can be provided by feeders through google form.

“ It is an international concept wherein the vision is to achieve zero cases of rabies related death by 2030. PMC has planned to kickstart the process by providing anti rabies vaccine to 500 stray dogs in the first phase. This activity is completely different from the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) program run by the corporation as the animals are to be given the vaccine on the spot itself,” said the veterinary officer Dr Githe

The drive is done in association with NGOs WVS-Mission Rabies, IDA and Bhumi Jivdaya. Stray dogs located in the areas of Kamothe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and panvel node are to be vaccinated.

The corporation has sought from individuals feeding and caring for stray dogs to assist in the process. Those interested in volunteering are asked to fill in an online form detailing the number of dogs that need to be vaccinated and the location the animals could be found. “ This is the first time that an anti rabies vaccination drive is being done by the municipal corporation. Since feeders are better aware about the number of dogs in their locality and they are in a better position to get hold of the animals, administration is seeking our assistance,” said Kharghar resident and animal lover Jyoti Nadkarni.