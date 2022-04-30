Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth 15Cr

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr.

PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. Along with the two fire stations, only one fire engine purchased in 2012 will be handed over to PCMC. The civic body has received sanction from the State Government to induct personnel for the two fire stations.

PCMC municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “The 110sqkm PCMC jurisdiction is witnessing development of new buildings and high rises. It is important that we have the right infrastructure for fire fighting. As per the standing fire advisory, there should be six fire engines for a population of three lakh people and then one fire engine for every additional one lakh population. As of now, as per the population, PCMC should have 16 fire vehicles (pumping units). Hence, five new fire vehicles will be purchased at an estimated cost of ₹15.60Cr. We will ensure that our fire department is fully equipped to meet any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, CIDCO’s Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The Royal Enfield bullets are equipped with oxygen facility, foam, fire hose and other such equipment along with water. They can reach the fire spots fast and take initial measures to curb the fire.

The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “At times, it becomes difficult to reach some locations with very narrow approaches. Hence, we decided to purchase 10 fire fighting bullet bikes at a cost of ₹87 lakh.”