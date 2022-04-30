Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr.
PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. Along with the two fire stations, only one fire engine purchased in 2012 will be handed over to PCMC. The civic body has received sanction from the State Government to induct personnel for the two fire stations.
PCMC municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “The 110sqkm PCMC jurisdiction is witnessing development of new buildings and high rises. It is important that we have the right infrastructure for fire fighting. As per the standing fire advisory, there should be six fire engines for a population of three lakh people and then one fire engine for every additional one lakh population. As of now, as per the population, PCMC should have 16 fire vehicles (pumping units). Hence, five new fire vehicles will be purchased at an estimated cost of ₹15.60Cr. We will ensure that our fire department is fully equipped to meet any eventuality.”
Meanwhile, CIDCO’s Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The Royal Enfield bullets are equipped with oxygen facility, foam, fire hose and other such equipment along with water. They can reach the fire spots fast and take initial measures to curb the fire.
The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “At times, it becomes difficult to reach some locations with very narrow approaches. Hence, we decided to purchase 10 fire fighting bullet bikes at a cost of ₹87 lakh.”
Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state
For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap. According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day. NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.
Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik's live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations.
