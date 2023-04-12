Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Khandeshwar cops probe extortion calls to Panvel corporator’s husband

Khandeshwar cops probe extortion calls to Panvel corporator’s husband

ByRaina Assainar
Apr 12, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Panvel corporator’s husband gets four calls demanding protection money for ₹75 lakh. The caller said he was part of Deshmukh gang. The police suspect the callers may be copying Deshmukh gang modus

Navi Mumbai

HT Image
HT Image

The husband of a Panvel corporator has registered a case of extortion against unidentified men with Khandeshwar police for demanding protection money of 75 lakh.

The 53-year-old complainant had received the call last week for the first time. His wife is a corporator of an area in New Panvel. During the first call, the caller introduced himself as a member of Deshmukh gang and told him that for lifetime protection, he will have to cough up 75 lakh.

The caller also cited examples of Panvel residents who had paid the amount to the gang in order to buy their “protection”. The complainant told the caller that he does not have the amount and disconnected the call. In a few minutes, he got a second call which he did not answer. The call was followed by text message which which warned he would face trouble if he doesn’t answer the call.

A few minutes later, the complainant received a third call which he chose not to answer. The fourth call too went unanswered and was followed by a text message asking him to pay 25 lakh the next day. “The last message said that he will have to pay 25 lakh the next day and warned of dire consequences if he revealed the threats to anyone,” said a police officer from Khandeshwar police station.

According to police, the only Deshmukh gang is ‘Vicky Deshmukh’ gang in Navi Mumbai and most of the gang members including Vicky Deshmukh, is behind the bars currently. Police are investigating the case and are suspecting that it could be the work of someone familiar with modus operandi of Deshmukh gang and are trying to copy it.

The case has been registered against the unidentified accused under section 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police ipc modus operandi extortion panvel protection money text message + 5 more
police ipc modus operandi extortion panvel protection money text message + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out