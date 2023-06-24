NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel Municipal Corporation is soon planning to launch a dedicated sterilisation programme to address a rising population of stray cats within its city limits. Panvel civic body to sterilise stray cats

Along with the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) program for stray dogs, the civic administration will now also look into the sterilization of stray cats.

A full-fledged cat sterilization centre with the capacity to operate and accommodate 20 cats has been set up at sector 15, Podhigaon, Panvel.

“The PMC is the second municipal body to commence the sterilization program for cats as stipulated by the Animal Welfare Board of India. For every sterilization and even for treatments given to an injured cat, the corporation will pay ₹2000 to the agency,” informed veterinary officer, Dr BN Gite.

The inauguration of the centre was done on Thursday by the Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. The corporation has contracted the sterilization program to NGO In Defense of Animals for a period of three years. The NGO is required to sterilize 300 cats in a year and treat around 200-odd injured cats

“Just two days after the inauguration of the centre, we have already operated upon five stray cats. The issue of increasing cat population has become a matter of concern just like that of stray dog,” said Dr H.Ghanwat , looking into the ABC program.

Aware of the challenges likely to be posed in catching a stray, the agency will be getting the caretakers involved in getting the required number of cats for the program. “Unlike stray dogs, usually stray cats do have dedicated caretakers. We will be seeking their assistance to get the cats to the centre. Additionally, we will also be conducting rounds to capture the animal and since there is a considerable population it shouldn’t be a task,” adds Dr Ghanwat.

Meanwhile, the NMMC is in the process of incorporating a cat sterilization program. The veterinary department is working the means to undertake the activity. “NMMC too is in the process of getting the sterilization program expanded by including cats as it is a matter that requires attention. The plan with regard to the infrastructure needed will be worked on at the earliest,” said the NMMC Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

The step taken by PMC is termed to address a lot of cruelty cases happening to stray cats. “Every day we receive calls from societies complaining of cats giving birth to litters and the damages caused to the surrounding due to tomcats etc. It is time every corporation takes stray cat sterilization as a priority and helps in preventing instances of cruelty,” said the animal welfare officer Bombay High Court Vijay Rangare.

Helpline number- 9320056589

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON