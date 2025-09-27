Panvel resident arrested for killing brother over extra-marital relations

NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel City police have cracked a murder case within an hour after a man killed his elder brother, allegedly by smashing his head with a stone in Karanjade village of Panvel on Monday night. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Nagesh Valya Kalem, 32, was apprehended from his residence by beat marshals while attempting to flee.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30pm near the road in front of Karanjade Sector 7 police chowki. “A dial-112 alert reported that a 45-year-old man had been brutally attacked with a stone. Beat marshals immediately reached the spot and relayed the details to the police station,” the investigating officer of the case said.

Based on eyewitness accounts, constables Vilas Karande and Rajendra Keni learned that the attacker was the victim’s brother. The duo promptly tracked down the accused’s residence and detained him.

The victim has been identified as Dattu Valya Kalem, 45. Preliminary investigation suggested that Nagesh suspected his brother of having an illicit relationship with his cousin’s wife, which allegedly motivated him to commit the murder.

“Both brothers had met to discuss the issue. The accused questioned his brother, and soon the discussion quickly escalated into a fight. Enraged, the accused smashed the victim’s head with a stone,” said the officer.

The Panvel police registered a case against Nagesh on Monday under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court for police custody remand.