PAPs demand online details of compensatory plot allotments

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and other CIDCO PAPs are demanding that CIDCO give complete online details of the compensatory plots allotted by it to the PAPs and also those pending, to curb corruption in the nodal agency. CIDCO, has following an RTI query stated that the details are available only village and file number wise.

The demand comes in the wake of arrest of a CIDCO field officer by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, for demanding ₹3 lakh for issuing an eligibility certificate to a NMIA PAP.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has written to chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee to provide the details online on CIDCO website.

Galgali had under RTI Act sought details of the plots allotted to the PAPs in Navi Mumbai and the pending list.

CIDCO assistant development officer Shrikanr Pawaskar has in his reply stated that the details of the 12.5% plot allotment are available village wise based on the file numbers. The information can be taken by him at CIDCO office by providing the village details and the file numbers he want to check.

Said Galgali, “During my lectures in Navi Mumbai, I received a lot of complaints by the PAPs about the problem they face in getting their compensation from CIDCO for the land acquired from them for the development of Navi Mumbai. With the NMIA work also progressing, the work of allotment of compensatory land to the airport PAPs is also on.”

Stated Galgali, “I was surprised to find that the details are not in public domain. Such details are for all to see in BMC and even SRA has announced it recently.”

Alleged Galgali, “There are often monetary demands made to finalise the eligibility of land to be given in return for the acquired house or land of the PAP. The PAPS are forced to pay as they need the land for commercial exploitation at the earliest.”

Said the activist, “If the details of allotment along with the pending list are online, it will act as a deterrent to the officials who delay the process to make quick money. They will have to answer and explain the reason for the pending list.”

Explained Galgali, “Having it in public domain will make the system transparent and prevent such cases as came to light following the ACB arrest.”

Agreeing with him, PAP leader Dashrath Bhagat said, “The system was made transparent during the tenure of MD Sanjay Bhatia and Joint MD V Radha. They got everything scanned and put up online. That transparency exists no more.”

He added, “Vested interests do not seem to want such transparency. Why will the PAPs then go to the tables for getting their work done if everything is available online and there is no deterrent.”

Stated Dashrath Bhagat, “With technology having advanced, it should have been done by CIDCO much earlier. There needs to be a will to do it.”

Said Mahendra Patil, an NMIA PAP leader, “The NMIA PAPs have been left in the lurch by CIDCO. Several PAPs who were allotted land at a particular place in Pushpak Nagar and even spent on lease agreement and also registration, had the allotment cancelled. This was done as CIDCO had failed to acquire the land that was to be given to them.”

He added, “Such PAPs have then been told that they will be given land at another place. However, no draw has been conducted for it. The PAPs face a tough time at CIDCO as they have no idea of what is happening and the officials do not seem to want to work.”

Said Patil, “Having everything online will help the PAPs know the status of their compensation. Right now, since each individual has to deal with the issue himself, the officials get away with it.”

He concluded, “The arrest of one of the CIDCO officials has brought the issue to the fore. We have been suffering it for long in silence. There is an urgent need for greater transparency and hopefully the state government and CIDCO will act soon.”