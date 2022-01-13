PAPs to stop Navi Mumbai International Airport project work on Jan 24

Residents of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar district have resolved to stop the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport project work on January 24. The PAPs have reiterated their demand to name the proposed airport after DB Patil and also demanded that the promises made with regard to the rehabilitation of the airport affected PAPs of 27 villages be met immediately.

The decision was announced at the Nirdhar Parishad organised in Koli Kopar area of Panvel on the occasion of 97th birth anniversary of PAP leader, DB Patil, on Thursday.

The Nirdhar Parishad meet was attended by RPI leader Ramdas Athawale among other local leaders.

Athawale said, “DB Patil dedicated his life to PAP’s cause and hence his name is best suited to the airport being constructed here. My party fully supports the demand. CM Uddhav Thackeray should take a decision on this. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress should convince him.”

Prashant Thakur, Panvel MLA, said, “The PAP demands continue to be neglected by this State Government. It has not yet accepted our demand for naming it the DB Patil airport. The airport PAPs too are awaiting rehabilitation. This is our final warning to the State Government and CIDCO to pay heed to our demand. We will not be left with any option but to intensify our agitation by stopping the airport project.”

Rupesh Dhumal, a PAP leader, added that they are ready for any sacrifice and history has shown that they do not hold back.