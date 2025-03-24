New Delhi, The Committee on Public Accounts has questioned the Railway Ministry for the delay in giving approval to a detailed project report for creating a passenger terminal at Parel in Mumbai. Par Panel questions Railways over delay in DPR approval for passenger terminal at Mumbai's Parel

It also noted that the ministry failed to adhere to its norms in setting up a coach refurbishment unit at Parel Workshop in Central Railway which incurred an undesirable expenditure of ₹22.07 crore, after which it decided to create a passenger terminal.

A report tabled in the Parliament on March 21, the Committee noted that the Ministry’s norms said that before calling tenders all zonal railways should ensure that they are in a position to handover the site of work and supply plan to the contractor.

In 2007-08, the Central Railways sanctioned the work to set up a Mid-Life Rehabilitation facilities of 25 broad gauge coaches every month at an anticipated cost of ₹30.24 crore.

It awarded contract for civil work to Unity Construction, Mumbai in February 2010 at a cost of ₹6.89 crore with completion period of 18 months, however, due to non-availability of funds and non-providing of site etc, it was foreclosed in March 2014 after an expenditure of ₹4.58 crore.

The Committee noted that the Railways awarded another contract to complete leftover civil work to Pruthivi Construction, Mumbai for ₹5.94 crore with completion period of 12 months. However, due to reasons such as non-handing over of site, the contract was extended till March, 2018 and later foreclosed.

The Railways, then, decided to close Parel Workshop and create a Passenger Terminal facility for which a detailed project report sent to the Ministry of Railways on February 24, 2020 has been still pending.

“Thus, non-adherence to the Ministry of Railways’ instructions for providing clear site of work before calling for tenders, rendered the expenditure of ₹22.07 crore incurred on the creation of MLR, as infructuous,” the report said.

“Besides, the proposal of GM/Central Railway for creation of passenger terminal by closing Parel Workshop despite incurring expenditure of ₹22.07 crore on MLR indicated poor planning and imprudence,” it added.

The Ministry submitted that due diligence would be taken to ensure that the sites are available for carrying out the work before calling tender in future.

“The Committee are perturbed to note that the Action Taken Note submitted by the Ministry failed to explain the rationale of awarding of the remaining civil work of the MLR Project to a new contractor in January, 2015 when the original contract awarded in February, 2010 with a target period of 18 months was already running on extended period,” the report said.

Regarding the Passenger Terminal Facility, the Committee asked the Ministry to apprise it as to whether all aspects of handling trains required for the Passenger Terminal have been worked out.

“The Committee would also like to be apprised of the status of the Planning of the Phase-I work of Parel Terminus. The Committee would like to be apprised of the reasons for inordinate delay in the DPR approval process and the efforts made by Railways for drawing up a time-table for DPR clearance at various levels,” the report said.

